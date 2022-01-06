Neutrino Token Achieves Market Cap of $32.82 Million (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.00 or 0.00034706 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and $66,732.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.15 or 0.07904915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00076393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,252.85 or 1.00086349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007996 BTC.

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,188,225 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

