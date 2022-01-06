NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

NTGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $933.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.