Netbox Coin (NBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55,625.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $927,770.43 and approximately $55,625.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00098209 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,430,067 coins and its circulating supply is 78,675,514 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

