Nestree Price Reaches $0.0083 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and $5.24 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,094.04 or 0.99942088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00091232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00884467 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00025978 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

