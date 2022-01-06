NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPTN. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

