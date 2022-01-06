Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Down 0.9%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.55 and last traded at C$19.66. Approximately 83,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 79,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$799.43 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.06 million. Analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

About Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

