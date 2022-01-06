Neblio Price Reaches $0.95 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002170 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $17.57 million and approximately $833,728.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00019012 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,861,428 coins and its circulating supply is 18,555,448 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

