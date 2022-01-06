NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.26

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 6292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

About NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

