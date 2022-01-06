Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$28.64 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.
About Naturgy Energy Group
