Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$28.64 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.