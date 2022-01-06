National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EYE. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. National Vision has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Vision by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Vision by 89,753.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,997 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

