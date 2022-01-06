National Express Group’s (NEX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.72) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, National Express Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.58).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 255 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -5.71. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 206.70 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.57). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.79.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

