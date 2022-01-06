National Bankshares Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$25.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,895. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.12 and a 12 month high of C$17.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.85 billion and a PE ratio of 39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

