National Bankshares Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.83.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.49 and a 52-week high of C$25.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.43.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,619.04. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Insiders sold 93,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,829 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

