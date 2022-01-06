National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$76.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.71.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$57.82. 2,620,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$68.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$57.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$267,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,639,572. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,004,348.48. Insiders have sold 296,329 shares of company stock worth $15,591,627 over the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.