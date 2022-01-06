National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

GDI stock opened at C$55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$41.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

