National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million.
GDI stock opened at C$55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$41.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
