Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0040 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $108,906.55 and $7,505.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,898,067 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

