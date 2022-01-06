Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.68

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 100882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.29.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.