Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.68

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 100882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

