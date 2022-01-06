Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Down 95.6% in December

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 15,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 74,853 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAKD traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,435. Naked Brand Group has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

