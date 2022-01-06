MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $959,699.68 and approximately $111.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Profile

WISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

