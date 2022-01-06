MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,381 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

