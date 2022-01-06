MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $245.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day moving average of $241.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

