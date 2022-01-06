MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 155.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $504.86 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.71 and a 200 day moving average of $466.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

