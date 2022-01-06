Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $775.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.55%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.