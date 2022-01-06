Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motus GI in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

