MotaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $399,944.18 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $399,944.18 and approximately $2,436.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3,706.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MOTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,350,406 coins and its circulating supply is 54,718,424 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

