MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €124.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €54.00 ($61.36) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.44 ($88.01).

ETR MOR opened at €32.30 ($36.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.94. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 1 year high of €101.90 ($115.80). The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

