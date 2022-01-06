Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Reduced by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.99. 176,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.