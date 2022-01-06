Morgan Stanley Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $526.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $508.00 to $526.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.60.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $455.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

