Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 67,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

