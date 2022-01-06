Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $573,000 Investment in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKQ opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

