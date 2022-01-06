Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $598,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after buying an additional 434,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $157.26 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.12.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

