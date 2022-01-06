Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 480,000 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after acquiring an additional 609,745 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

