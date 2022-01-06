Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,810 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $578.84 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $652.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

