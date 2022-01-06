Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.19

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 2125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLUE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

