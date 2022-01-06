Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.