Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.08.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.