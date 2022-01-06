Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 8,082 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

