Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 13,761 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 155.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of DRI opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

