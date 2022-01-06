Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Monster Beverage worth $139,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

