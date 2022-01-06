Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 993.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 88,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Monro worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 2,157.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,862,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

