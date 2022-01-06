MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 290 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52.

On Monday, November 8th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $428.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.87. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

