Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Truist Securities

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.71.

MOH stock opened at $302.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

