Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

MC stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

