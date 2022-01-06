Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 21.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 18.5% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

