Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 126.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $215.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average is $321.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

