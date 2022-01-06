Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $233.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.06. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.20 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.