Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,101 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3,103.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 160,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

NASDAQ GILT opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.