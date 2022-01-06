Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,957 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $79,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,396 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

