Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,089 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $3,445,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 392.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 98,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 537,187 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $250.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.