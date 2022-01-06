Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 613 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.